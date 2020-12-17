Ellen DeGeneres ‘Feels Really Good’ After Positive COVID Test, Except For ‘Excruciating Back Pain’

Ellen DeGeneres gave fans an update on how she’s doing after testing positive for COVID-19 and said she feels “really good” except for “excruciating back pain.”

“I feel 100%,” the 62-year-old talk show host shared in a video she posted Wednesday on Instagram for her millions of followers. The comments were noted by the “Today” show. “I feel really good.” (RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres Addresses Toxic Workplace Environment On First Day Back)

“One thing that they don’t tell you is that you get, somehow, excruciating back pain,” she added. “Didn’t know that was a symptom but I talked to some other people…Who knew? How come?”

“Back pain, bad,” she continued before going back to a game of Connect Four. (RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres Reportedly Thought Accusations Against Her Were Just ‘Sour Grapes’)

She also thanked supporters for all the “well wishes” she’s received after revealing in December that she had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The host of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” made the announcement on December 10 in a post on social media.

“Hi Everyone, I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19,” DeGeneres shared. “Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines.”

“I’ll see you all again after the holidays,” she added. “Please stay healthy and safe.”

The piece noted, that back pain isn’t actually listed on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control website as symptoms of COVID-19. However, “muscle or body aches” is one of the disease’s symptoms.

Along with other symptoms such as “fever or chills” and “cough,” the CDC does acknowledge that the “list does not include all possible symptoms.”