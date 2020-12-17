‘Good Samaritan’ Turns Over 71 Pounds Of Cocaine He Found On The Beach

A good Samaritan who had been walking along Palm Beach in South Florida discovered cocaine that had been washed ashore, and notified the local authorities, Fox News reported.

The U.S. Border Patrol explained that the Samaritan had stumbled upon 71 pounds of cocaine in 25 packages. The packages were bundled up and had washed on to the beach, and are estimated to be worth nearly $1 million, Fox News reported.

Border Patrol agents responded to the situation and took the packages of cocaine into their possession.

Acting Chief Patrol Agent, Thomas G. Martin explained the situation in a Twitter post, "Over the weekend, a Good Samaritan discovered 71 pounds of cocaine washed up in Palm Beach, FL & notified local authorities. #BorderPatrol Agents responded & took custody of the 25 packages of cocaine, valued at nearly 1 million dollars."