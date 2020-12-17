French President Emmanuel Macron Tests Positive For Coronavirus

French President Emmanuel Macron tested positive for coronavirus Thursday morning, his office announced in a statement.

Macron is the third world leader, behind President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, to test positive for coronavirus in 2020. His diagnosis came just days before his 43rd birthday Dec. 21.

“This diagnosis was established after a RT-PCR test that was carried out as soon as the first symptoms appeared,” the statement from Macron’s office reads before adding that he will work in isolation for the next seven days. Macron’s wife, Brigitte, French Prime Minister Jean Castex, and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will also isolate for seven days following close contacts with Macron. (RELATED: France Issues New Coronavirus Mandates)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Antonio Costa, the prime minister of Portugal, have also held recent meetings with Macron, but their offices have not yet released statements on whether they intend to isolate.

NEW French President Emmanuel Macron tests positive for #COVID19 – Elysée statement. pic.twitter.com/WRlrRB45EW — Richard Chambers (@newschambers) December 17, 2020

“I am whole-heartedly with you,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweeted in support of Macron’s diagnosis Thursday morning. “Together, we will defeat this pandemic.”

Cher @EmmanuelMacron, je vous souhaite un prompt rétablissement. Je suis de tout cœur avec vous. Cette pandémie, nous allons la vaincre ensemble. Nous continuerons à travailler main dans la main pour vacciner et protéger nos citoyens. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) December 17, 2020

Macron’s diagnosis came two days after France partially lifted its heavy coronavirus lockdowns. French residents were allowed to go to school and work, but most public places were totally shutdown.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information comes available.