Police Buy A Car For Local Woman Walking Six Miles For Work Everyday

A local mother of two from Franklin County, Kansas, received the surprise of a lifetime on Tuesday when the police gifted her a car.

After learning about a young woman who had been walking six miles to and from work every day, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office ­– in partnership ­with donations from other community members and Love’s Truck Stop – teamed up to gift the young mother her very own vehicle, KWCH News reported.

Franklin County deputies became aware of the young mother when concerned callers began reporting the presence of a woman walking alone in the cold on 59 Highway between Ottawa and Princeton – a commute that takes approximately 15 minutes by car. The deputies received calls each day over the past two weeks around 7:00 a.m., according to KWCH News.

After giving the woman a ride to work several times so she would not have to walk in the cold, officers discovered the woman had been making the daily six-mile trek to Love’s Truck Stop, her place of employment, in order to support her children and take care of her family, FOX6 News reported.

After giving the woman another ride to work on Dec. 9, a small group of deputies gathered to discuss how they could help the woman, the original Sheriff’s announcement on Facebook said. After only a few days, with the help of generous citizens, businesses, and the use of the Sheriff’s department “No Shave November” funds, the deputies were able to gift the woman “a van, two new car seats, a Price Chopper gift card, the registration for the van and the first year of car insurance along with $200.” (RELATED: 20 Cutlery Sets That Make The Perfect Gift This Holiday Season)

The Sheriff’s office on Dec. 15, along with other community members and local business leaders, surprised the woman with all of the items “in hopes for making a better Christmas for her and her small children.”