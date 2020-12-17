Report: US Student Sentenced To Four Months In Jail For Violating Quarantine In Cayman Islands

A Georgia medical student and her boyfriend were sentenced by a Cayman Island judge to four months in jail for violating quarantine laws.

Grand Court Justice Roger Chapple handed down the sentence to 18-year-old Skylar Mack and Vanjae Ramgeet, a Cayman Island-based competitive jet skier, after overturning a previous ruling, which required 40 hours of community service and a $2,600 fine for each person, FOX News reported.

“This was as flagrant a breach as could be imagined,” Chapple said, according to the Cayman Compass. “It was borne of selfishness and arrogance.”

“This was entirely deliberate and planned, as evidenced by her desire to switch her wristband the day before to a looser one that she was then able to remove,” Chapple continued.

This is tough. While Americans think mask mandates deprive them of their liberty… “A teenage student from Loganville was sentenced this week to four months in a…prison after pleading guilty to violating a strict COVID quarantine mandate…” https://t.co/adbQd2KVGb — Jen Jordan (@senatorjen) December 17, 2020

Mack allegedly broke Cayman Island quarantine requirements in November two days after she arrived, according to FOX News. Mack allegedly asked officials to loosen a wrist monitor she was given, then slipped out of it to attend her boyfriend’s competition. She allegedly exposed four families, FOX News reported. (RELATED: British Student Agrees To Pay Around $8,500 Fine After Breaking COVID Quarantine)

Mack will be deported after she serves her sentence and officials have asked to bar her from returning to Cayman Islands until the border reopens, FOX News reported.