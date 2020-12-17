Home Depot Slapped With $20.8 Million Fine For Lax Oversight Of Lead Paint

Home Depot was reportedly assessed a $20.8 million fine Thursday for failing to ensure contractors follow regulations related to lead paint.

The penalty assessed against Home Depot by the Environmental Protection Agency is the largest penalty ever handed down under the Toxic Substances Control Act, according to the Star Tribune.

The $20.75 million settlement with the federal government reportedly includes Utah, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island.

Home Depot will reportedly be required to start a program to make sure that future contractors are certified to use lead-safe work methods.

The use of lead-based paint in residential settings was reportedly banned in 1978, but can be found in older structures.

The EPA found that Home Depot’s contractors did not use lead-safe practices in the homes of customers, Star Tribune reports.

Contractors allegedly did not perform post-work cleaning, giving lead-based paint pamphlets to customers, and maintaining compliance records.

The settlement handed down by the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia is subject to a 30-day public comment window and subsequent court approval, according to the Star Tribune.