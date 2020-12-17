Editorial

The Entire Houston Cougars Basketball Team Has Coronavirus

Mar 5, 2020; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson watches from the sideline as they take on the Connecticut Huskies in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Every member of the Houston Cougars basketball team has coronavirus.

According to Bleacher Report, head coach Kelvin Sampson has revealed that all 15 members of the program have coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, you read that correctly. The entire team has coronavirus!

Well, as far as I know, this has to be the worst coronavirus situation in all of college sports since the new academic year started.

We’ve heard of some football teams having dozens and dozens of cases. We haven’t had any situation where the entire team got coronavirus!

It’s an absurd situation!

Hopefully, all the players are feeling well, don’t have symptoms and will be back sooner than later. I think it’s safe to say that’s the outcome everyone is pulling for.

It’s an unfortunate situation to be in, and now it’s time to push forward.

Let’s all hope the Cougars are back on the court sooner than later.