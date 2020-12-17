The Entire Houston Cougars Basketball Team Has Coronavirus

Every member of the Houston Cougars basketball team has coronavirus.

According to Bleacher Report, head coach Kelvin Sampson has revealed that all 15 members of the program have coronavirus.

Yes, you read that correctly. The entire team has coronavirus!

Houston men’s basketball coach Kelvin Sampson says all 15 of his players have had COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/rGBCVUjqGi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 17, 2020

Well, as far as I know, this has to be the worst coronavirus situation in all of college sports since the new academic year started.

We’ve heard of some football teams having dozens and dozens of cases. We haven’t had any situation where the entire team got coronavirus!

It’s an absurd situation!

Hopefully, all the players are feeling well, don’t have symptoms and will be back sooner than later. I think it’s safe to say that’s the outcome everyone is pulling for.

It’s an unfortunate situation to be in, and now it’s time to push forward.

Let’s all hope the Cougars are back on the court sooner than later.