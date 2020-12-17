Jenna Bush Hager Reveals This Year’s Family Christmas Card And How Daughter Inspired Their Message

Jenna Bush Hager has revealed her family’s 2020 Christmas Card with a new photo of the family and a message inspired by her daughter, Poppy.

The “Today” show co-host and daughter of President George W. Bush shared her Christmas Card during the the show Thursday. In the photo, Jenna is holding her 1-year-old son, Hal, as 5-year-old daughter Poppy reads a book and her 7-year-old daughter Mila looked to be yelling out in joy next to the co-host’s husband, Henry Hager. (RELATED: Here Were George H.W. Bush’s Final Words To His Family)

Jenna Bush Hager reveals her family’s adorable 2020 holiday card https://t.co/nVehPGPVij — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) December 17, 2020

In response to seeing the family’s photo, co-host Hoda Kotb told Jenna it was perfect. The card can be seen here. (RELATED: Here’s A Look Back At George H.W. Bush’s Life In Pictures)

“This is really quintessential everybody,” Kotb joked. “There’s a book, people are barefoot, mouth open wide.”

Hager also revealed a message featured on this year’s card that was inspired by Poppy’s favorite Christian hymn.

“All creatures great and small, all things wise and wonderful, the Lord God made them all,” the message on the family’s card read.

The first daughter’s Christmas card last year included a family photo of them in coordinating pink and chocolate outfits.

‘Today’ Star Jenna Bush Hager Wrote the Cutest Message for Her Family’s Christmas Card https://t.co/beCJqJKqob pic.twitter.com/9BMi1IJIYC — Woman’s Day (@WomansDay) December 26, 2019

The Hager’s 2018 card featured their daughters having a good time, minus son Hal, who had yet to be born.