Maryland Vs. Michigan State Canceled Because Of Coronavirus

Nov 7, 2020; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) pitches the ball to running back Jake Funk (34) against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the first quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Maryland won’t play Michigan State this Saturday.

The Terrapins announced Thursday afternoon that the game has been canceled because of coronavirus, and the team has suspended all activities. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The game won’t be rescheduled.

What an absolute disaster for the B1G. Another game bites the dust. Indiana/Purdue is already off, Ohio State reportedly has issues and now this game has been canceled.

The B1G East is getting absolutely hammered right now by coronavirus.

 

The good news is that the Michigan State/Maryland game has exactly zero impact on the playoff race or major bowls.

It’s just a B1G East matchup between two teams that likely aren’t going far when it comes to the bowl season.

That might sound harsh, but it’s 100% true. The Terrapins didn’t address playing in a bowl in their statement, but I’d say it seems unlikely given the fact that team activities are suspended.

 

