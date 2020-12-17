Editorial

Melania Wows In Black And White Houndstooth Skirt Suit At White House Signing Event

First lady Melania Trump delivers remarks at the start of the Governors Spouses Luncheon in the Blue Room of the White House on February 10, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Melania Trump definitely turned heads Thursday when she stepped out in a gorgeous houndstooth skirt suit for a signing event at the White House.

The first lady looked just as stunning as ever in the long-sleeve black and white jacket and skirt combo as she joined President Donald Trump in the Oval Office. (RELATED: Melania Stuns In Pale-Pink Dress At Reception During UN General Assembly [PHOTOS])

Trump “signed legislation to create a monument in our Nation’s capital commemorating the brave pioneers of the women’s suffrage movement,” a tweet from the White House read about the event. (RELATED: Celebrate Ivanka Trump’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

She completed the terrific look with loose hair, a black belt and high heels.

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

“Proud to join @POTUS today as he signs H.R. 473, authorizing a women’s suffrage monument in our Nation’s Capital,” FLOTUS tweeted, along with a video from today’s signing.

“This new landmark will serve as a wonderful tribute to women [and] their significant contributions to our Nation both in the past [and] in generations to come,” she added.

Melania‘s fashion sense is always on point as has been noted numerous times before. Most recently, she wowed when she stepped out in jaw-dropping black tuxedo during the 2020 Congressional Ball at the White House.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Melania Trump (@elegant_melania)

Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.