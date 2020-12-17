Melania Wows In Black And White Houndstooth Skirt Suit At White House Signing Event

Melania Trump definitely turned heads Thursday when she stepped out in a gorgeous houndstooth skirt suit for a signing event at the White House.

The first lady looked just as stunning as ever in the long-sleeve black and white jacket and skirt combo as she joined President Donald Trump in the Oval Office. (RELATED: Melania Stuns In Pale-Pink Dress At Reception During UN General Assembly [PHOTOS])

Trump “signed legislation to create a monument in our Nation’s capital commemorating the brave pioneers of the women’s suffrage movement,” a tweet from the White House read about the event. (RELATED: Celebrate Ivanka Trump’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

President @realDonaldTrump just signed legislation to create a monument in our Nation’s capital commemorating the brave pioneers of the women’s suffrage movement! pic.twitter.com/rPTcMlNzSR — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 17, 2020

She completed the terrific look with loose hair, a black belt and high heels.

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

“Proud to join @POTUS today as he signs H.R. 473, authorizing a women’s suffrage monument in our Nation’s Capital,” FLOTUS tweeted, along with a video from today’s signing.

Proud to join @POTUS today as he signs H.R. 473, authorizing a women’s suffrage monument in our Nation’s Capital. This new landmark will serve as a wonderful tribute to women & their significant contributions to our Nation both in the past & in generations to come. https://t.co/lDzZHqqHtb — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 17, 2020

“This new landmark will serve as a wonderful tribute to women [and] their significant contributions to our Nation both in the past [and] in generations to come,” she added.

Melania‘s fashion sense is always on point as has been noted numerous times before. Most recently, she wowed when she stepped out in jaw-dropping black tuxedo during the 2020 Congressional Ball at the White House.

Last night, President Trump and First Lady Melania attended the 2020 Congressional Ball.@FLOTUS is stunning in a Dior suit and Giorgio Armani blouse ????#FashionoftheFirstLady pic.twitter.com/Gyd3KAIruQ — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) December 11, 2020

