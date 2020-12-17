Suspect Dead After Allegedly Killing Cop In North Carolina Shootout

A suspect is dead after he allegedly shot two North Carolina police officers, killing one, in a Wednesday gunfight.

The shootout began after law enforcement discovered a car that had wrecked into a guardrail, according to Fox 46. Police were alerted by a bystander of an attempted carjacking in a Sonic parking lot, and responding officers pursued the suspect on foot. Gunfire ensued after cops confronted the suspect, the local outlet reported.

Additional officers arrived during the gun battle and the individual, who was later reported to be a convicted felon, was shot dead as he tried to drive off in a stolen SUV, according to Fox 46. One officer, who has yet to be identified, died at the scene and another was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, a tweet from the Concord Police Department revealed.

1/3 With a heavy heart, we confirm that two Concord Police Officers were involved in an incident resulting in the tragic loss of a CPD officer. The second officer was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/h10AGgpDRN — Concord, NC Police (@ConcordNCPolice) December 17, 2020

“We’re gonna get through this. We’re a family,” Concord Chief of Police Gary Gacek said, according to Fox 46. “There is no playbook for this. This is tough for everyone involved.”

The deceased officer was 25 years old, the local outlet reported. (RELATED: Two Arrested After 6 Shot Including 2 Cops In North Carolina Nightclub Gunfight)

Last Friday, another North Carolina police officer, Mount Holly Officer Tyler Herndon, was shot and killed near the same area while responding to a burglary call, according to Fox 46.

