Ohio State Has The Top Recruiting Class In The Big 10 After National Signing Day, Wisconsin Has The 3rd Best

Ohio State has the best 2021 recruiting class in the Big 10 after National Signing Day.

In the 247Sports composite team rankings, the Buckeyes have the best recruiting class in the B1G after the first day of the early signing period. OSU’s class ranks second in America overall. Only Alabama is ahead of them. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb)

The Badgers seemed to shock and stun everyone by pulling down the third best class in the B1G and the 16th best class nationally, which is the best we’ve ever done.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

In case you’re wondering how excited people are back in Wisconsin about putting together an elite class, I can tell you that they’re pumped.

I had someone call me Wednesday who pays virtually no attention to recruiting and he was talking about how there’s tons of buzz and chatter.

So much for Paul Chryst can’t recruit, right?

First thing you notice? pic.twitter.com/hYPEPQ4nQX — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 16, 2020

Now, we have to get these young men to campus and get to work. Let Ohio State do what they’re going to do, and we’ll do what we do.

Even though the season was a disaster this year, there’s tons of hope on the horizon, and I can’t wait to see what happens.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

Go, Badgers, go!