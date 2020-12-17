REPORT: Oregon Coach Mario Cristobal Will Receive An Extension Worth $27.3 Million

Oregon football coach Mario Cristobal is reportedly on the verge of inking a monster extension with the Ducks.

According to a late Wednesday night report from OregonLive.com, Oregon is expected to approve an extension Thursday for Cristobal worth $27.3 million over the next six seasons. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He will average $4.55 million in base salary over the duration of the deal.

Well, I guess that officially ends any and all speculation that Cristobal is headed to Auburn to become the next coach of the Tigers.

The Ducks have their man, and they just cut him off a big chunk of cash to make sure he sticks around for the foreseeable future.

Cristobal is also worth the money. He’s 24-9 with the Ducks, and he won the Rose Bowl last season over a very good Wisconsin team.

The guy just goes out there and wins. When you find a coach like that, you pay to keep him. That’s especially true when chatter starts growing that he’s going to bounce for the SEC.

This was a great decision by Oregon, and I have no doubt the fans are pumped.