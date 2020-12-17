REVIEW: ‘Big Sky’ Proves To Be Incredibly Fun Through The Winter Finale

The first five episodes of “Big Sky” are in the books, and it’s a very fun show.

After the first episode of the ABC show, I told people that the kidnapping mystery is a lot of fun as long as you don’t take it too seriously. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

If you can suspend reality for an hour, then “Big Sky” is very enjoyable.

Well, after the first five episodes and the winter finale, I’m doubling down on that belief. Is “Big Sky” going to be winning awards in the near future? No, but that doesn’t matter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Sky (@bigskyabc)

It’s full of twists and turns, keeps fans on the edge of their seat, has great cinematography and is full of adrenaline.

We’ve also learned that literally nobody is safe in this show! Bodies are dropping all over the place!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Sky (@bigskyabc)

Are there some cringeworthy moments? Without a doubt. There is definitely some over-the-top dialogue that is 100% unnecessary and only exists to push a message.

However, if you can just grin and bear it, then “Big Sky” is worth watching. I tried not to get my hopes too high after the first episodes, but I think I’m all in now.

At the very least, I’m fully committed for the first season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Sky (@bigskyabc)

For those of you watching, let me know what you think of the show in the comments!