Small Town Gives Each Household $20 Worth Of Certificates To Help Local Businesses

To help local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, the town of Superior, Colorado, announced a “Superior Cash” program on Wednesday.

As part of the program, the town will give two $10 certificates that are redeemable like gift-cards to each household, through Jan. 10, for purchases in participating local businesses, an official press release stated. (REPORTED: ‘Dying Slowly’: Owner Writes Obituary For His Bowling Alley Due To Pandemic Restrictions)

Superior Incentivizes Residents to Shop Local through “Superior Cash” Program – Details: https://t.co/e604zMrWAu pic.twitter.com/ge0c3zKlkq — Town of Superior, Colorado (@townofsuperior) December 17, 2020

“We value our local businesses and want to show our support in this difficult time by investing directly with tangible cash benefits. We want Superior residents to use Superior Cash this holiday season to purchase goods and services from Superior businesses and hope this patronage leads to future customer visits,” Superior’s Mayor Clint Folsom said.

“Remember that shopping local provides a double-benefit. Your business in local shops and restaurants also helps support police, street maintenance, parks, trails, open space, recreation and other critical municipal services,” the town reminded its residents in the press release.

The federal CARES Act helps fund this program, according to the press release. The town and Conpoto, a community-currency software firm, are partnering to administer this program.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, signed by President Donald Trump on Mar. 27, 2020, grants the American people a $2 trillion economic stimulus to protect them from “the public health and economic impacts of COVID-19,” according to the US Treasury. Among several things, this Act seeks to help American workers, families, small businesses, state, local, and tribal governments, and “preserve jobs for American Industry.”