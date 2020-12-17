Sweden’s previously hands-off approach to coronavirus policy formally ended when Prime Minister Stefan Lofven began implementing rigid restrictions at the end of November. The country’s cases and death tolls have steadily risen and hospitals in major areas are near capacity. Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf even said his nation’s strategy has “failed,” referring specifically to the elderly who have died in care homes.
What Happened With That Whole Sweden Experiment? Did It Fail?
(OLIVIER HOSLET/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Adam Barnes General Assignment Reporter
Font Size: