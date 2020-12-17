16-Year-Old Steals Parents Car, Leads Police In High Speed Chase, Kills Man After Crashing Car

A 16-year-old girl crashed her mother’s car, which she allegedly stole, into another car early Thursday morning in Houston, killing the passenger of the other vehicle.

The car chase began around 3 a.m. after the teen’s mother called police claiming the daughter stole the car in an attempt to run away, according to ABC 13. The girl was allegedly driving extremely fast and kept turning on and off her headlights, ABC13 reported.

WATCH:

“We’re asking for everybody’s prayers,” Houston Police Department Lt. R. Willkens told the outlet. “It’s a horrible incident. Our vehicular crime division is here. Our reconstruction team is here. They’re going to do a good investigation. She was going at such a high rate of speed that when she hit the vehicle, there was a lot of damage. She hit them going very fast.” (RELATED: Oregon Man Driving Stolen Vehicle Crashes Into Woman Driving Stolen Vehicle)

The teenager was being pursued by helicopters and police cars before the chase was called off.

“We’re not going to pursue her again,” audio from the moment police decided to call off the chase revealed, according to ABC13. “If we can get her while she’s stopped, we’ll get her while she’s stopped. But if she takes off, it’s not worth it to me. She’s driving too crazy.”

Moments after the police stopped pursuing the teenager, she rear-ended another car, pushing it off the road and into a tree. The driver survived the crash, but the passenger died, ABC 13 reported.

The teen driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to the outlet.