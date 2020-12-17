‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Finale Streams Friday On Disney+

The season two finale of “The Mandalorian” is almost here.

The final episode of the newest season of the hit “Star Wars” show airs Friday on Disney+, and I couldn’t be more excited. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Mandalorian (@themandalorian)

It’s hard to say whether or not season two is better than season one, but I do know that I’ve loved it pretty much every step of the way.

Baby Yoda was kidnapped! They got the best little man in the galaxy and snatched him away!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Mandalorian (@themandalorian)

Now, it’s time for the Mandalorian to go get Grogu back and save the day as always. I honestly have no idea what to expect Friday, but I know that I’m amped.

That much I can promise you.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Mandalorian (@themandalorian)

I do hope that we get to see Timothy Olyphant at some point in the finale. I’m not really even sure how you’d mix him in, but I loved his character in the season two premiere.

It was more or less “Justified” taking place in the “Star Wars” universe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Mandalorian (@themandalorian)

Make sure to tune in on Disney+ this Friday to catch the season two finale. It should be a very fun one.