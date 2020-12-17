Trevor Lawrence Sounds Ready To Go To The NFL, Doesn’t Completely Rule Out Returning To Clemson

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence sounds ready to head to the NFL.

The Tigers superstar gunslinger is widely-believed to be a lock for the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, and that means he’s probably headed to the New York Jets! Is he up to the challenge? It sure sounds like it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to the New York Post, Lawrence opened up about his NFL future during an interview with Dan Patrick and said, “Honestly, I know some of the stuff I say sounds cliché but just to have the opportunity to go somewhere, help someone rebuild if that’s what it is or whatever and just win. That’s something I love doing. I think that’s what I’m best at is winning, regardless of stats, whatever it is. That’s what I love.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trevor Lawrence (@tlawrence16)

Does that mean he’s for sure leaving Clemson and going to the NFL? Probably, but he’s not ruling anything out.

He added, “I mean it’s likely. I don’t want to completely shut any door.” You can listen to his entire interview below.

I might be in the minority opinion here, but Lawrence should do everything he can to not go to the New York Jets.

The Jets have done nothing to deserve a generational talent, and the NFL needs Lawrence to thrive. It’s better for the league when star quarterbacks are on a winning team.

If he ends up on the Jets, what makes anyone think he’s going to thrive? Have you all seen what has happened to Sam Darnold?

I would refuse to step on the field for the Jets if I was in his shoes. The Jets could trade the top pick for a king’s ransom to a team that Lawrence can actually play well on.

We’ll see how it shakes out, but I have a bad feeling that Lawrence is destined to end up in one of the worst organizations in pro sports.