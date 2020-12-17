Councilwoman Who Wanted Fewer Cars In DC Had Hers Stolen

Washington, D.C. Councilmember Mary M. Cheh reported her car stolen Thursday, according to a police report.

A suspect allegedly jumped into the unlocked car on 4434 Connecticut Avenue NW in the Second District while it was running, according to the police report provided to the Daily Caller News Foundation. Authorities are still investigating the matter.

“Earlier today, I stopped by my neighborhood bakery for what I thought would just be a moment, and my car was stolen. No one was harmed and and MPD is in search of my vehicle,” Cheh tweeted.

Cheh is the chairwoman of D.C.’s Committee on Transportation and the Environment, where she has worked on rideshare policy and commissioned a study on congestion pricing to reduce traffic issues and greenhouse gas emissions in D.C., according to her website.

It’s very intriguing! Last budget cycle I funded a congestion pricing study to determine the potential effects and pricing strategies/options available for congestion pricing for intra-District travel and travel into the District (via our bridges). https://t.co/nE7smIENeG — Mary M. Cheh (@marycheh) February 28, 2020

In a previous interview at a celebration of ‘D.C. Car-Free Day’, Cheh said she frequently rides a bike to work and would like the city to become easier for cyclists to navigate, The Washington Post reported. (RELATED: Assisted Suicide Will Likely Become Legal In DC)

“I’d like to thank the very kind gentleman who found my phone (apparently it was tossed from the car) and waited outside for over an hour in order for it to be recovered by MPD,” Cheh tweeted.

Cheh’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

