9 Great Gifts You Can Buy Without Having To Worry About Shipping

Last-minute gifting is stressful, especially when you have to take the pricey, timely shipping process into account. But don’t worry, here are nine fantastic gift ideas that skip that entire pesky process. And, almost all of them are discounted for a limited time!

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Platinum Edition – $29.99

A perfect gift for PC game-lovers, this must-have expansion pack lets you build entire civilizations, going head-to-head with world leaders and exploring active research in technology and culture along the way. The pack includes Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, six DLC packs, and the Rise and Fall and Gathering Stormexpansions.

Get the Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Platinum Edition for $29.99 (reg. $119).

Relax Melodies Meditation App: Lifetime Subscription – $79.99

Recommended by leading doctors, this relaxation app helps you fall asleep faster and ease anxiety with soothing sounds, bedtime stories, meditation sessions, and more.

Get the Relax Melodies Meditation App: Lifetime Subscription for $79.99 (reg. $250).

Winc Wine Delivery: $155 of Credit for 12 Bottles – $93.99

What’s better than tasting great wine? Getting the bottles delivered right to your doorstep at deeply discounted prices, of course! This service lets you pick from carefully selected bottles for 40% off their market price, all based on your personal taste.

Get the Winc Wine Delivery: $155 of Credit for 12 Bottles for $93.99 (reg. $155).

Onyx Home Workout App: Lifetime Subscription – $79.99

This highly rated app serves as the world’s smartest trainer as it corrects your form, keeps track of your reps, and provides you with audio workouts personalized to your performance in real-time. You can even compete with friends and other users to stay on track and keep motivated.

Get the Onyx Home Workout App: Lifetime Subscription for $79.99 (reg. $300).

$50 to Saucey Liquor Delivery – $34.99

This on-demand alcohol delivery service partners with local liquor stores around the country, bringing your favorite beer, wine, liquor, and snacks right to your doorstep.

Get $50 to Saucey Liquor Delivery for just $34.99 (reg. $50).

The Complete Entertainment Bundle ft. Playstation Plus – $199.99

Get over $1,000 bucks worth of must-have programs that include an award-winning language learning app, a stellar VPN, multiple streaming services, and more. It even includes a one-year subscription to Playstation Plus, giving you access to tons of games, exclusive discounts, and more.

Get The Complete Entertainment Bundle ft. Playstation Plus for $199.99 (reg. $1,011).

Babbel Language Learning: Lifetime Subscription (All Languages) – $199

Learn any of the app’s 14 different languages with ease thanks to its short, bite-sized lessons and hours of educational content covering relevant, real-life topics like travel, family, business, and more. You can even download lessons to go over when you want to learn offline.

Get a lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning for $199 (reg. $399).

Knowable Audio Learning Platform: Lifetime Subscription – $59.99

From developing worthwhile relationships to how to market your business more effectively, this app is bursting at the seams with expert-led audio courses you’ll find nowhere else.

Get a lifetime subscription to the Knowable Audio Learning Platform for $59.99 (reg. $249).

Instaread Book Summaries: 1-Yr Subscription – $19.99

Perfect for those who just can’t carve out enough time to finish a book, this app gives you digestible summaries of every book on your list in just 15 minutes each. With a steady rotation of new books every month, this app saves you serious time and money.

Get a one-year subscription to Instaread Book Summaries for $19.99 (reg. $90).

