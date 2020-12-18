Gov. Andrew Cuomo Says He Could Be ‘In Favor’ Of Buffalo Bills Having Fans In Stadium If The Team Makes Playoffs

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he would be “in favor” of the Buffalo Bills having fans in the stadium during playoffs on a few stipulations.

Cuomo said if the Bills make the playoffs he would consider fans in the stadium, but only if the infection rate and hospital capacity rate were under control during a press conference Friday, according to the New York Post.

.@NYGovCuomo “I would love nothing more on a personal level than to see Buffalonians enjoy this moment.” Cuomo says if the infection rate is under control &the state could come up with a plan, he wants to find a way to allow fans into Bills Stadium if the team makes the playoffs. — Marlee Tuskes (@MarleeTuskesTV) December 18, 2020

“If we’re in the playoffs, if the infection rate is under control and the capacity rate is under control and we come up with a smart, science-based way to do it, I would be all in favor,” Cuomo said at the press conference, the outlet reported. (RELATED: The Bills Beating The Pittsburgh Steelers Puts Up Huge TV Ratings)

“I would love nothing more on a personal level than to see Buffalonians enjoy this moment,” Cuomo added, according to the outlet. “They’re playing great. It is exciting and God bless, Buffalo deserves it.”

The Buffalo Bills are in the number one spot in the AFC East as of week 15 with a record of 10-3. The Miami Dolphins are in second with a 8-5 record and the New England Patriots third with a record of 6-7.

Cuomo admitted the decision would be up to state Health Commissioner Howard Zucker, the New York Post reported.

“I don’t know that he’s a football fan in general but I’m going to communicate that if there’s any way to figure it out, we should try to figure it out,” Cuomo reportedly said.