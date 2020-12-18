Bandana-Wearing Iguana Allegedly Jumps Fence, Attacks Bystander

A woman wearing medical scrubs was searching for her bandana-wearing iguana that allegedly “attacked” a man in Miami, The Miami Herald reported.

The Miami Herald reported former journalist at Fusion and Miami New Times, Arielle Castillo, tweeted on Thursday, “I just got a call from one of my two social pod friends in Miami that they were attacked by a giant iguana …. wearing a bandana … that ran away when it was called by a woman next door in medical scrubs.”

…I… I just got a call from one of my two social pod friends in Miami that they were attacked by a giant iguana…. wearing a bandana… that ran away when it was called by a woman next door in medical scrubs… — Arielle Castillo (@ariellec) December 17, 2020