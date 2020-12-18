Coastal Carolina Vs. Louisiana Canceled Because Of Coronavirus

The Sun Belt title game has been canceled.

The conference announced Thursday night that the Saturday matchup between Coastal Carolina and Louisiana has been canceled because the Chanticleers have coronavirus issues. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to the statement from the Sun Belt, an entire position group for Coastal Carolina is unavailable to play.

Sun Belt Championship Football game between Coastal Carolina and Louisiana has been canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Coastal Carolina program. Because of contact tracing, an entire position group would not be available to play. https://t.co/TF7pbX4SCL — Sun Belt (@SunBelt) December 18, 2020

However, it’s not all bad news. According to Brett McMurphy, the two very talented G5 teams are open to playing each other in a bowl game.

With Sun Belt title game canceled, Louisiana open to discussion of playing Coastal Carolina in a bowl game, sources told @Stadium. Sun Belt potentially could stage it in Cure or Camellia Bowl if a team from another conference could be switched to another bowl — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 18, 2020

Obviously, it’s really unfortunate for both these teams that the Sun Belt championship won’t be happening.

They worked hard all season, and now they won’t even get a shot at a conference title.

Also, I’d be hesitant to agree to anything right now when it comes to a bowl game if you’re Coastal Carolina.

There’s a chance that the Chanticleers could end up in a big bowl game with a nice big check coming their way.

If they get that opportunity, they have to take it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coastal Football (@coastalfootball)

We’ll see what happens, but I truly hope Coastal Carolina gets a shot at a great team in a bowl. It’d love to see what they can do against a traditional power.