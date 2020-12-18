Trump Nominates Charlie Kirk, Several Others To New Commission That Counters 1619 Project

President Donald Trump announced 18 individuals who he intends to appoint Friday as two-year members of the President’s Advisory 1776 Commission.

Trump first announced the initiative in September and slammed The New York Times’ “1619 Project,” which pushes slavery to the center of America’s founding. The 1776 Commission “will work to improve understanding of the history and the principles of the founding of the United States among our Nation’s rising generations,” according to a previous press release.

Some people took to Twitter to point out one of Trump’s picks in particular: Turning Point USA President Charlie Kirk.

It’s not immediately clear how the president picked the incoming members or what qualifications were needed.

Other notable choices include Acting Director of the United States Domestic Policy Council Brooke Rollins and Hoover Institution senior fellow Victor Davis Hanson, according to a Friday press release.

INBOX: Trump appoints @charliekirk11 to his 1776 Commission, which is meant to promote “patriotic education” and a “pro-American curriculum that celebrates the truth about our nation’s great history” pic.twitter.com/ySPnYguXWm — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) December 18, 2020

The president previously called the “1619 Project” a “crusade against American history.” It has been implemented in schools across the country and criticized by some historians. The president also accused the project of being “toxic propaganda, ideological poison that, if not removed, will dissolve the civic bonds that tie us together” and “destroy our country.”

While the executive order Trump signed in early November doesn’t directly name the NYT’s project, it includes similar language that the president has previously used in denouncing the initiative. (RELATED: Why Some Members Of The American Right Are Pushing Back Against Trump’s 1776 Commission)

“Despite the virtues and accomplishments of this Nation, many students are now taught in school to hate their own country, and to believe that the men and women who built it were not heroes, but rather villains,” according to the executive order. “This radicalized view of American history lacks perspective, obscures virtues, twists motives, ignores or distorts facts, and magnifies flaws, resulting in the truth being concealed and history disfigured.”