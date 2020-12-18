REPORT: Drew Brees Will Start Sunday For The Saints Against The Chiefs

Drew Brees is reportedly back as the starting quarterback of the New Orleans Saints.

According to Adam Schefter, Brees will start this Sunday for the Saints against the Chiefs after missing several weeks with an injury involving several ribs and a lung.

The legendary NFL passer last played November 15 against the 49ers. So, he’ll have been out for more than a month.

Drew Brees will be the Saints’ starting QB Sunday vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, source tells ESPN. Saints believe he is fully healthy and doctors have cleared him to play. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 18, 2020

Drew Brees is literally returning at the perfect time for the Saints. They’re currently 10-3, have three remaining regular season games and a matchup against the Chiefs Sunday.

The team is gearing up to make a run, and Taysom Hill isn’t going to get the job done. No fear because Brees is here!

Now, it’s time to find out whether or not Brees can make a serious Super Bowl run in what very likely could be his final season.

If there’s one thing we know about him, he’s a tough dude and is never afraid of slinging the rock down field.

I certainly wouldn’t bet against him.

It should be a bunch of fun Sunday to see what he can do in his return against Patrick Mahomes and company.