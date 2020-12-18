REPORT: Erika Jayne Filed For Divorce From Tom Girardi Over Cheating Allegations

Musician and Bravo star Erica Jayne reportedly filed for divorce from husband Tom Girardi over allegations that he had been cheating on her.

Jayne reportedly believes Girardi, a Los Angeles attorney, had multiple affairs throughout their marriage, according to a report published Friday by People magazine.

“The reason she divorced Tom is because he was cheating on her with multiple women,” a source told the outlet.

“She’s known about his infidelity for years,” the source added, according to People magazine. Jayne “wanted to try and save the marriage.” (RELATED: ‘Real Housewives’ Star Erika Girardi Defends Her Son Who Is A Cop, Says He’s Not A ‘Racist’)

Jayne allegedly thought she would never be a “priority” to Girardi.

“When she was performing her last week on Broadway, he left her high and dry and was frolicking around town instead of supporting her and attending her shows,” the source told the outlet. “She realized she would never be a priority to him and that was her breaking point.”

Jayne shared a statement with People magazine last month regarding the divorce.

“I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together,” she said, the outlet reported. “It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserved. I request others give us that privacy as well.”