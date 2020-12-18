Senator John Kennedy Compares COVID-19 Vaccines To Hot Dogs

Republican Lousiana Sen. John Kennedy compared the coronavirus vaccine to hot dogs on Friday during an interview with Fox News’ Bill Hemmer.

Kennedy remarked getting the vaccine was “easy peasy” during his interview with Hemmer.

“It was quick, it was painless. Some of my people back home have called me and said we’re scared to take the shot because we don’t know what’s in it,” Kennedy said.

“And I tell them — I ask them, do you eat hot dogs? You don’t know what’s in a hot dog either. But you gotta trust somebody. And the most able, perspicacious people in the world have developed this vaccine. The vice president took it today. And once it’s available, you should take it, too. Everybody listening,” Kennedy said.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved emergency authorization of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine in December. Video footage shows the first shipment of the vaccine left Pfizer’s Michigan manufacturing plant on Sunday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi received the coronavirus vaccine on Friday, her spokesman said, according to The Hill. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell got vaccinated on Friday as well and Congressional members are beginning to have early opportunity to get vaccinated for the virus. (RELATED: ‘I Didn’t Feel A Thing’: Pence Receives Coronavirus Vaccine On Camera)

The Biden-Harris transition announced on Friday that President-elect Joe Biden and the future First-Lady Jill Biden will be administered their first coronavirus vaccine on Monday. Incoming White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as well as her husband Doug Emhoff will get vaccinated after Christmas.

Jess Andrews, communications director for U.S. Senator John N. Kennedy told the Daily Caller News Foundation that “The senator feels great.”

