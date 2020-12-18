Jeremy Lin Refutes Report Saying He Finalized Deal With Golden State Warriors’ G League Team

Chinese Basketball Association player Jeremy Lin claimed he is not signing a deal with the Golden State Warriors’ G league team Friday.

Lin, who currently plays for the Beijing Ducks, responded after reports surfaced from The Athletic that he was finalizing a deal with the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Whoa…Everybody chill…this isnt what it looks like. No decisions have been made https://t.co/joyEyVSAAB — Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) December 18, 2020

“Whoa…Everybody chill…this isnt what it looks like,” Lin tweeted. “No decisions have been made.”

The Athletic’s Anthony Slater claimed a source had confirmed that Lin was signing an exhibit 10 deal with the Golden State Warriors’ G league team Friday. (RELATED: REPORT: Giannis Antetokounmpo Signs 5-Year, $228.2M Deal To Stay With Milwaukee Bucks)

“Jeremy Lin is finalizing a deal with the Golden State Warriors, pending letter of clearance from Chinese Basketball Association, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium,” The Athletic reporter Shams Charania tweeted.

Source: Exhibit 10 deal for Jeremy Lin, once logistics are cleared. So he won’t be on the 15-man roster, but it gets him in their Santa Cruz system. https://t.co/5zHC5EVLVc — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 18, 2020

“Source: Exhibit 10 deal for Jeremy Lin, once logistics are cleared,” Slater added. “So he won’t be on the 15-man roster, but it gets him in their Santa Cruz system.”

It was not made clear how much the reported deal would be worth.

Lin previously played for the Warriors at the start of his career after playing for Harvard University. Lin has also played for other teams in the NBA including the New York Knicks, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Charlotte Hornets, Brooklyn Nets, Atlanta Hawks, and Toronto Raptors.