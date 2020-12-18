Justin Herbert Pulls Off An Awesome QB Sneak To Beat The Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert called his own number Thursday night to beat the Las Vegas Raiders.

With time winding down in overtime and the Chargers sitting right outside the end zone, Herbert ran a QB sneak and jumped the line to win the game 30-27.

Watch the awesome moment below.

It really doesn’t get much better than that. The Chargers were knocking on the door, and Herbert dialed up his own number to put the game away.

That’s the kind of ending Herbert and his teammates will be talking about for a long time.

It’s also been a ton of fun watching Herbert blow up this season as a rookie quarterback. He’s taken the NFL by storm ever since his first start.

I was high on Herbert when he was coming out of Oregon, and he’s blown away my expectations. The young man is clearly going to be a star for years to come.

Props to Herbert for the awesome win. The future is bright for the Chargers. That much is crystal clear.