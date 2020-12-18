EXCLUSIVE: White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Says She Was Doxxed During The Riots

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said that she was doxxed during the riots earlier this year in an exclusive interview with the Daily Caller News Foundation.

McEnany discussed how her life has changed since she entered her role as press secretary in April 2020 with the DCNF’s Mary Margaret Olohan in an interview at the White House Wednesday. The press secretary said she would “never forget” a day when she was at home, shortly after assuming her role in President Donald Trump’s White House, and a policeman showed up at her door.

The policeman reportedly told her, “Hey, I need to check in on you, we heard there were some rioters that were targeting your home,” McEnany told Olohan. She added that she then found out that her “address had been put up on social media.”

“I had been targeted in that way,” she said. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Kayleigh McEnany Reflects On Media’s Bias Against Conservative Women)

“I lately get three a.m. phone calls from unknown numbers, and listen to the voicemails, and they are targeting, harassing messages,” the press secretary added. “It’s really unfortunate. I don’t think anyone deserves that whether you are on the right, whether you are on the left, we should have civility in this country, and it’s unfortunate that just wanting to serve your country means that you’re targeted with threats of that nature.”

WATCH:

McEnany also reflected on the media’s bias against conservative women, telling Olohan that “no matter what Republican administration it is, Republican women are just treated differently by virtue of their party ideology.”

“It’s unfortunate, but if you are a Republican, male or female, you will be attacked particularly in the Trump administration because the media always is keen to demonstrate their innately liberal bias,” she said.

WATCH:

