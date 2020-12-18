REPORT: Color Blind Man Sees Christmas Lights For First Time After Receiving Special Glasses

A colorblind Pennsylvania man was reportedly gifted special eyeglasses that corrected his color blindness and allowed him to see Christmas lights for the first time.

Mark Harnishfeger of Langhorne sets up a huge light display in his yard each year that attracts viewers far and wide, according to Fox 29.

The display is synched to a local radio station and the lights change along with the music, according to the report. (RELATED: Police Buy A Car For Local Woman Walking Six Miles For Work Everyday)

Harnishfeger began the tradition after a little girl who had passed his house and saw him setting up a few string lights said his display wasn’t too interesting, according to The Courier Times.

Since then, he spends weeks setting up the display each year, according to the report.

“It’s a labor of love,” he said, according to Fox 29. “I like to bring a lot of people cheers and joys during the holidays.”

However, Harnishfeger is also colorblind and has never seen his masterpiece the way passerby’s do.

“I don’t really notice it. I don’t think anything of it,” Harnishfeger said, according to Fox 29.

Is this Vegas? Is this Disney World? No. It’s Mark Harnishfeger’s house. https://t.co/2MmE1dir68 — Jo Ciavaglia (@JoCiavaglia) December 6, 2020

A local company that makes special eyeglasses that correct certain color blindness reportedly read about Harnishfeger in a local newspaper and contacted his family.

“He said hey we saw the article and we really think it’d be a cool idea for Christmas if we decided to send us a pair of Enchroma glasses to try on and see this whole display in color,” Harnishfeger’s son Justin said, according to the report.

Harnishfeger said the glasses have helped reds and greens stand out more.

“I do see a difference. They’re brighter. The reds and greens definitely stand out a bit more. It’s very nice. Very cool,” he said, noting the glasses will be useful next year when he recreates his holiday display, according to Fox.

“That’s always one of the big challenges. I have to call one of them in the other room and say does this look right, is this the right color, is this red?” he said, according to Fox 29. “So that’s what I deal with all the time. It’s a headache. Hopefully, this will make things a little easier.”