The Honest Trailer For ‘Lost’ Is Laugh-Out-Loud Funny

The honest trailer for “Lost” is one of the best videos I’ve seen on the internet in a long time.

The popular YouTube channel Screen Junkies drops honest trailers for different shows and movies on a pretty consistent basis, and they’re always great. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Well, the honest trailer for “Lost” didn’t disappoint at all. Fans of the hit ABC series will love it. You can give it a watch below.

As a gigantic fan of “Lost,” I’ll be the first to say that the honest trailer for the show is downright incredible. All the critiques were more or less on point.

Even as a huge fan of the show, I can admit that storylines got a shade too muddy, some of the greatest questions were never answered and everyone did turn out to be a good guy by the time the series ended.

Having said that, “Lost” is still a first ballot hall of fame show in my opinion. It changed television forever in my humble opinion.

It made the science-fiction/mystery genre mainstream. Not only did it make it mainstream, but “Lost” became the most popular show in the world during its prime.

That opened doors for all different kinds of content. Ask yourself if a show like “Westworld” ever gets made without the success of “Lost.” I’d speculate that the answer is no.

“Lost” might also be the greatest water cooler show, and I’m not even sure there’s a close second. With every week, we had new theories to debate and new questions to answer.

Plus, we got to watch Sawyer smoke a polar bear on a tropical island.

So, despite the flaws we laughed about in the honest trailer, I still can’t recommend “Lost” enough. If you haven’t seen it, fire it up!