Man Caught On Film Rollerblading Naked Down Highway In Panda Head

A man was filmed rollerblading down a highway in Ohio wearing nothing but a plush panda head.

Motorists driving along I-670 in Columbus, Ohio were slowed down by the man, who was rollerblading fully naked while clutching a golf club, reports WTRF News. Video of the incident began circulating on the internet Wednesday, but authorities reportedly say they aren’t able to determine when exactly the streaking took place.

Meanwhile Panda head wearing, naked , club wielding man rollerblading on Hwy. In Columbus Ohio! pic.twitter.com/r1I31LDQ41 — ????????????M????A????G????A???????????? (@BlessUSA45) December 17, 2020

The man was able to evade traffic cameras due to the cameras changing direction every 15 minutes in the area, a spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Transportation tells WTRF. They reportedly suspect the man was travelling Tuesday, but that cameras were pointed west while he was skating east. (RELATED: REPORT: ‘Hysterical’ OnlyFans Model ‘Wiggled’ Butt At Police, Pulled Up Her Top Before Kneeing Officer In The Groin)



Authorities have thus far been unable to identify the man, according to WTRF. They say their main concern is the safety hazard created by the situation. “Pedestrians are not permitted on interstate highways. There are signs posted at all the entrance ramps. This is a safety issue.”