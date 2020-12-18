REVIEW: ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Finale Drops Incredible Reveal

Season two of “The Mandalorian” is in the books, and it went out with a bang.

WARNING: THERE IS GOING TO BE A SERIOUS SPOILER BELOW. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU AREN’T CAUGHT UP. CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED.

Luke Skywalker is back! What an absolutely insane reveal. I found myself this morning literally cheering in my living room as the green lightsaber fired up. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Going into the season two finale, we knew the Mandalorian was on the hunt with his crew to save Baby Yoda.

What I didn’t expect was for the most iconic “Star Wars” character ever to make an appearance.

What an absolutely incredible season two ending by Jon Favreau. Give that dude the biggest contract in the history of Disney.

Seriously, bank up a Brinks truck and dump money into his lap because he’s single-handedly responsible for the best “Star Wars” content since the original saga.

Luke Skywalker and Grogu. Some of the best Star Wars content ever. Thank you Favreau and Filoni. #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/7rmPPTJeMg — Andrew (@Raumdeuter2018) December 18, 2020

Where do we go from here? I honestly have no idea. Does the show now pivot to Luke Skywalker and Baby Yoda?

That would seem unlikely. Does the Mandalorian just find a new adventure? Does the show reset every couple seasons?

I have no idea what the hell is going on!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Mandalorian (@themandalorian)

Major props to Jon Favreau for giving me the same excitement I felt as a little kid watching “Star Wars.” What an absolutely epic journey throughout season two.