REVIEW: ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Finale Drops Incredible Reveal

Season two of “The Mandalorian” is in the books, and it went out with a bang.
WARNING: THERE IS GOING TO BE A SERIOUS SPOILER BELOW. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU AREN’T CAUGHT UP. CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED.
Luke Skywalker is back! What an absolutely insane reveal. I found myself this morning literally cheering in my living room as the green lightsaber fired up. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)
What an amazing “feels so good” moment. I just cried. #TheMandalorian #LukeSkywalker @HamillHimself pic.twitter.com/VJ3QOXaR3A
— Passi (@FrknRngmonster) December 18, 2020
Going into the season two finale, we knew the Mandalorian was on the hunt with his crew to save Baby Yoda.
What I didn’t expect was for the most iconic “Star Wars” character ever to make an appearance.
Would you just look at him!!!! #LukeSkywalker BACK!!! pic.twitter.com/LGbHcPPYRo
— Jimmeh (@JediMVP) December 18, 2020
What an absolutely incredible season two ending by Jon Favreau. Give that dude the biggest contract in the history of Disney.
Seriously, bank up a Brinks truck and dump money into his lap because he’s single-handedly responsible for the best “Star Wars” content since the original saga.
Luke Skywalker and Grogu. Some of the best Star Wars content ever. Thank you Favreau and Filoni. #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/7rmPPTJeMg
— Andrew (@Raumdeuter2018) December 18, 2020
Where do we go from here? I honestly have no idea. Does the show now pivot to Luke Skywalker and Baby Yoda?
That would seem unlikely. Does the Mandalorian just find a new adventure? Does the show reset every couple seasons?
I have no idea what the hell is going on!
Major props to Jon Favreau for giving me the same excitement I felt as a little kid watching “Star Wars.” What an absolutely epic journey throughout season two.