Melania Shares New Stunning Photo Of Her And President For Official 2020 Christmas Portrait

Melania Trump definitely got everyone’s attention Friday when she shared a stunning photo of her and President Donald Trump on for the official 2020 White House Christmas portrait.

The first lady looked just as stunning as ever as she posed for the snap wearing a gorgeous black tuxedo as she stood next to the president also sporting a black tux for the portrait featured on the Trump’s annual Christmas greetings. (RELATED: Melania Stuns In Pale-Pink Dress At Reception During UN General Assembly [PHOTOS])

She completed the terrific look with loose hair, a white blouse and black high heels. (RELATED: Celebrate Ivanka Trump’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

“Merry Christmas from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump,” FLOTUS captioned her post.

“@realDonaldTrump & @FLOTUS are seen December 10, in their official 2020 Christmas portrait, on the Grand staircase of the White House in Washington, D.C. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks),” she added.

In the background of this year’s Christmas photo we see a glimpse of the White House all decorated for the holidays in green garland and red ribbons.

This year’s theme for the White House Christmas is dedicated to “America the Beautiful.”

“From coast to coast, the bond that all American’s share is an appreciation for our traditions, values, and history, which were the inspiration behind the decorations this year,” the first lady explained.

