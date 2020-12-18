Man Snowed Into His Car For 10 Hours Without Heat Allegedly Due To Negligent Snow Plow

A man from Candor, New York, was trapped in his car during a winter snowstorm for more than 10 hours before he was able to be rescued by New York State Police.

In the midst of the huge snowstorm that was passing through New York state, 58-year-old Kevin Kresen drove his vehicle off the road Wednesday evening while driving through the town of Owego, WMUR9 reported.

A New York driver who became trapped in his car after a plow buried the vehicle in nearly 4 feet of snow was rescued more than 10 hours later https://t.co/Jr2hPcGEQy — WCBS Newsradio 880 (@wcbs880) December 18, 2020

Sgt. Jason Cawley contacted Tioga County 911 in order to see if there were any unanswered emergency calls that needed attending. Cawley was informed that police dispatchers had received multiple calls from a man who had run his vehicle off the road. However, law enforcement officers were unable to find the driver.

When Cawley arrived at the scene, he ended up making his way through the snow in order to search for Kresen. Cawley eventually stumbled upon Kresen’s car when he hit the vehicles windshield. (RELATED: REPORT: Kidnappers Nabbed After Their Car Broke Down With 10-Year-Old Victim Inside)

Kerosene explained to Cawley that a plow truck had allegedly buried him in the snow. In addition, Kresen’s car had a broken serpentine belt, leaving him without heat and suffering from hypothermia and frostbite.

Kresen was taken to the hospital for treatment.