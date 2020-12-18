Ohio State Drops Chilling Hype Video For The Big 10 Championship Game

Ohio State has dropped an awesome hype video for the Big 10 title game against Northwestern.

The Buckeyes and Wildcats will take the field at 12:00 EST this Saturday to battle for the B1G championship, and OSU looks ready to roll. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The team dropped an absolutely outstanding hype video, and is a shot of adrenaline straight to the soul. Give it a watch below.

I hate Ohio State more than any of you reading this, but I’m always the first one to admit that they dominate the hype video game.

They just do. It’s just a fact. When it comes to dropping chilling and energetic hype videos, OSU’s social media team gets the job done.

These things are better than 99% of movie trailers I watch.

While I respect Northwestern and appreciate what Pat Fitzgerald has done for the program by elevating the football team over the past several years, Ohio State is going to destroy them.

It won’t be close, and Big 10 fans have to simply accept that fact. At this point, we need to focus on getting OSU into the playoff.

That will be taken care of when Justin Fields and company take the field against the Wildcats. This game might be over by the second quarter.

It’s going to get ugly.

Make sure to catch the game at 12:00 EST on Fox.