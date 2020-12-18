Ohio State Is Planning On Playing The Big 10 Title Game After Reported Coronavirus Issues

The Ohio State Buckeyes are still planning on playing in the Big 10 title game after reported coronavirus issues.

The college football world was brought to red alert status Thursday after word broke that a player on the team tested positive for coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Naturally, everyone worried that an outbreak could knock OSU out of the B1G title game and the playoff.

This IS NOT confirmed, but SiriusXM’s Rick Neuheisel is reporting that an OSU “star wide receiver” has tested positive for COVID. That seems to indicate Olave or Wilson. If true, we don’t know how contact tracing will impact the team, or if B1G’s 21-day rule applies to CFP. — Land-Grant Holy Land (@Landgrant33) December 17, 2020

However, fans can start breathing easy. According to Clay Hall, OSU announced that the team will travel Friday as scheduled to Indianapolis to play Northwestern.

Head coach Ryan Day said on 97.1 The Fan, “Physically we’re OK…mentally it’s been a long road. We hope to play our best football.”

Ohio State confirms no change in status for team or @bigten title game. Scheduled to practice this afternoon & fly to Indy Friday evening. @ryandaytime on @971thefan “Physically we’re OK…mentally it’s been a long road. We hope to play our best football.” @TheFeverABC6 — Clay Hall (@claywsyx6) December 17, 2020

This is the update I think we were all waiting for. I can’t tell you how nervous everyone I knew was Thursday when word broke of a positive test.

It felt like we were legit at the brink like the Cuban Missile Crisis. There is simply no way the Buckeyes are making the playoff if they don’t take the field against Northwestern.

Now, it sounds like whatever problems the team might have won’t be enough to knock them out of the B1G title game.

Make sure to catch the game at 12:00 EST on Fox!