PREVIEW: Wisconsin Is Going To Dominate Louisville

Wisconsin and Louisville play Saturday afternoon, and I don’t expect the game to be close.

The Badgers are currently 5-1, and we now have our toughest matchup of the year going into the Big 10 slate. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In case you were wondering, I expect Wisconsin to roll. To paraphrase the great Nick Saban, we’re going to make their “ass quit.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

Louisville is a damn good ball team. Don’t get confused by what’s going on. The Cardinals are legit, and they’re tough.

They’re the exact kind of team I want to be playing against as we gear up for our conference slate. That doesn’t mean that I don’t expect to still hammer them from the opening tip through the clock hitting zero.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

We’re simply better. We’re stronger, bigger, more experienced and Greg Gard is one of the best coaches in America.

Everything we need to win this game is on our side. We’re going to brutalize the Cardinals before it’s all said and done.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

If everything goes to plan, the Cardinals will wish they were anywhere else on the planet other than the Kohl Center playing against us.

It’s going to be biblical.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

Make sure to catch the game at 12:00 EST on ESPN2! It’s going to be glorious!