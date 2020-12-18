Did Eminem Rap About Mike Pence Getting Killed In His Song ‘Gnat’?

Eminem might have rapped on his new album about Vice President Mike Pence getting killed.

On his new song “Gnat,” on the album “Music to Be Murdered By – Side B,” the legendary rapper sounds like he says, “Ain’t nothing you say can ever Trump, Mike Pence will get killed. If you’re hypersensitive, I wasn’t referencing the Vice President.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, the lyrics of the song are apparently spelled differently. The lyrics are spelled out as follows on Genius.com:

I will not annihilate, kill them, I’ll fuck around and pile еight million

Dead little juvenilеs, wait, chill, then, I’ll await my trial date ’til then

Ain’t nothin’ you say can ever Trump (Nah), mic, pencil get killed (Yeah)

If you’re hypersensitive, I wasn’t referencin’ the vice president, chill (Chill)

I mean my penmanship at times tends to get ill, violent but with skill

You can listen to the song below. Skip right to about 30 seconds in, and decide for yourself how it comes off.

I’m no expert, but I think if you played this song for 100 people without showing them how the lyrics are written, I think all 100 of them would say he rapped “Mike Pence get killed” and not “mic, pencil get killed.”

In fact, without seeing the lyrics, I’m not sure how anyone could have guessed he rapped “mic, pencil get killed.”

And for the record, this wouldn’t be the first time Eminem has found himself in this situation. He was investigated by the Secret Service after lyrics in “Framed” about Ivanka Trump being in the trunk of a car, according to BuzzFeed.

I have reached out to the Secret Service for comment on the lyrics, and whether or not they’re investigating it as a threat.