REPORT: 8 Arrested In Grow House For Possession Of 650 Marijuana Plants, Hundreds Of Pounds Of Drugs

Eight individuals were arrested after a police investigation discovered numerous illegally-grown marijuana plants in a Fountain Valley, California, home, according to Orange County Register.

When undertaking a search warrant on Dec. 3, investigators discovered more than 650 illegally-cultivated marijuana plants in that residence, Fountain Valley Police said in a statement, according to Orange County Register. (RELATED: San Francisco Votes To Make Smoking Tobacco In Apartments Illegal, Marijuana Allowed)

The investigators also found more than 450 pounds of “dried marijuana product” and marijuana cultivation equipment within, according to the Orange County Register.

The detectives’ investigation of the place began after neighbors began sending in complaints to local authorities, Orange County Register reported.

Eight individuals within the house, who were in their 30s and 40s, were apprehended on “suspicion of cultivating, harvesting, and maintaining a marijuana grow,” the police said, according to the Orange County Register. The arrested people were Fountain Valley, Anaheim, Midway City and San Francisco residents, according to authorities.

The Democrat-controlled House of Representatives passed a bill last Friday that would legalize marijuana and “expunge” prior marijuana-related criminal convictions. The Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act, introduced in 2019 by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, would delist marijuana from the list of controlled substances under the Controlled Substances Act and do away with criminal charges for anybody who “manufactures, distributes, or possesses marijuana.”