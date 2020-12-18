REPORT: Jim Harbaugh And Michigan AD Warde Manuel Have Started Meeting On The Future Of The Program

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh has reportedly started conversations on his future.

According to Angelique Chengelis, the two sides are meeting to figure out if Harbaugh will stick around in Ann Arbor. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Jim Harbaugh, Warde Manuel meeting to discuss coach’s future at Michigan. From @chengelis (subscription required) —https://t.co/n2dkBsep1g pic.twitter.com/Hr256unAk5 — Detroit News Sports (@detnews_sports) December 17, 2020

Manuel and Harbaugh meeting today, source confirms…….where will this go?? ⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/9s5DOjJb17 — angelique (@chengelis) December 17, 2020

Nick Baumgardner reported that the two sides met Thursday, and the goal is to find a resolution before January rolls around.

That means Michigan’s leadership and Harbaugh have less than two weeks to figure it out.

Sources: Michigan AD Warde Manuel and Jim Harbaugh have begun to meet (with the season now over) about the coach’s contract. They’ve talked today. At this time, it’s unclear when a resolution will happen. Sources indicate U-M remains hopeful for resolution before Jan. — Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) December 17, 2020

It really does seem like things are shaping up for Harbaugh to stick around for at least another season in Ann Arbor.

If the Wolverines were going to fire him, you’d imagine they would have already done it. You can recruit in the world of college football with a coach whose future is up in the air.

On top of that, the options to replace a coach quickly wind down once programs across America start firing people.

If you’re late to the dance, then your options are going to be incredibly limited.

At this point of the game, I’d bet just about anything that we see Harbaugh coaching again in Ann Arbor in 2021. A month ago, I would have said there was no chance in hell that’d happen.

Now, I’d bet on it.