REPORT: Man Kidnapped At Knife Point, Forced To Withdraw Cash, Ordered To Stay Overnight In A Hotel

Police arrested a person who kidnapped a man and forced him to withdraw money from his bank, CBS13 reported.

Two suspects approached the man, 35, sitting in his car near Grant and Sonora streets on Monday afternoon, CBS13 reported.

The Stockton Police Department said one suspect held a knife and demanded that he drive to his bank, according to CBS13. After the suspects asked him for his bank card and PIN number, one of them withdrew cash from the ATM and then drove to a hotel where they forced him to stay for one night.

The next day, the victim allegedly ran away and contacted the police, CBS13 reported. Police conducted a traffic stop on Andria Hill, 38, who is one of the suspects, CBS13 reported. They arrested her on suspicion of kidnapping, carjacking and robbery charges, the local outlet reported. (RELATED: One Police Officer Killed, Another Wounded In Shooting By Carjacking Suspect)

The number of violent crimes in the Sacramento region’s three largest cities rose during the first half of 2020 compared to the same timeframe in 2019, according to The Sacramento Bee. The number of aggravated assaults increased by about 23 percent. The Sacramento Bee reported.