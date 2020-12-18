US

REPORT: Man Kidnapped At Knife Point, Forced To Withdraw Cash, Ordered To Stay Overnight In A Hotel

Stockton, California By Todd A. Merport. Shutterstock.

Stockton, California By Todd A. Merport. Shutterstock.

Melanie Wilcox Contributor
Font Size:

Police arrested a person who kidnapped a man and forced him to withdraw money from his bank, CBS13 reported.