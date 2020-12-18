REVIEW: ‘Manhunt: Deadly Games’ Is An Outstanding Series About Richard Jewell And Eric Rudolph

“Manhunt: Deadly Games” is an awesome TV series.

The series from Spectrum recently hit Netflix, and I wasted literally no time firing it up. The show revolves around the 1996 bombing at the Olympics in Atlanta, the aftermath with Richard Jewell and the hunt for Eric Rudolph. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

If you watched the movie about Richard Jewell from Clint Eastwood, then I can promise that you’re going to love “Manhunt: Deadly Games.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manhunt: Deadly Games (@manhuntshow)

While “Richard Jewell” only briefly touches on Eric Rudolph, the real bomber, in the closing moments, “Manhunt: Deadly Games” spends several episodes on the FBI’s hunt for the domestic terrorist.

As I tweeted Thursday night, it’s hard not to get incredibly angry whenever watching or reading anything about Richard Jewell. He was the security guard who found Rudolph’s bomb and saved countless lives in the process.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manhunt: Deadly Games (@manhuntshow)

Instead of being treated like the hero he was, the authorities and media more or less destroyed his life.

At the same time, the focus on Jewell allowed Rudolph to get a head start on getting away and he continued to unleash carnage prior to his 2003 arrest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manhunt: Deadly Games (@manhuntshow)

Jewell was an easy target for the media to make fun of. He was a downtrodden man, he wasn’t overly impressive as an individual on your first look, he lived with his mother and he didn’t have a ton of money.

Yet, he was a hero, and the media and the authorities just didn’t give a damn. It’s honestly infuriating the way he was treated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manhunt: Deadly Games (@manhuntshow)

Now, there are certainly some extreme liberties taken with the storytelling, and some things happen that didn’t happen with Eric Rudolph in real life. As long as you know that going in, it won’t ruin anything. Just keep it in mind. It’s normal in Hollywood, but it doesn’t ruin “Manhunt: Deadly Games” at all.

So, if you love history, the story of Richard Jewell and the hunt for Eric Rudolph, I can’t recommend “Manhunt: Deadly Games” enough. You’ll find yourself cruising through it once you start.