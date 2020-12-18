Ricky Schroder Willing To Be ‘Arrested’ As He Plans To Protest Biden Inauguration, Invites Others To Join Him

Ricky Schroder said he’s willing to be “arrested” as he plans to be in Washington, D.C., to protest President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration and invited others to join him in a social media post.

“God Willing, …on January 20th I will be in Washington D.C. to Celebrate President Trumps (sic) Inauguration,” the 50-year-old actor posted on Parler. The comments were noted by the Washington Times in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Michael Moore Makes Appeal To Trump Supporters: ‘If Millions Of You Die Off, That’s A Lot Less Republican Voters’)

“If not,” he added, “…I will March on the Communist Capitol Inaugural Event to Demand Election Security for 2020 and all future Elections.”

“As a freedom loving American I reject corrupt leadership,” Schroder continued. “I reject politician’s (sic) who don’t put America’s security first. If that means getting arrested…so be it.”

The “Silver Spoons” and “NYPD Blue” star concluded his post by saying he wanted “Election Security and Transparency now” before inviting others who “feel the same” to join him.

Biden won the Electoral College vote on Monday, officially edging out President Donald Trump and finalizing his confirmation as the winner of the 2020 election. However, the president has yet to formally concede as he and his legal team have maintained litigation over alleged election fraud. (RELATED: Man Charged With Two Felonies For Giving 17-Year-Old Kenosha Gunman Weapon Used In Fatal Shootings)

Schroder made headlines in November for helping put up “hundreds of thousands” of dollars towards the $2 million bond for Kyle Rittenhouse, a shooting suspect accused of killing two people during a riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin, according to the New York Post.

“This was Kyle’s life being destroyed,” the actor shared with the outlet. “This is his freedom at risk. It infuriated me to see an innocent 17-year-old young man being tried and found guilty before trial.”