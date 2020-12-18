Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams argued that early reporting on Georgia mail-in ballot requests indicate Democrats can win both Senate runoffs in Georgia and consequently take control of the Senate. Republican strategist and Fox News contributor Karl Rove dove into the data during a recent Fox News appearance and came to a very different conclusion.
Stacey Abrams Thought She Discovered Something Great For Dems In Georgia. Then Karl Rove Found Out
(Screenshot: Fox News/The Story with Martha MacCallum)
Bradley Devlin Reporter
Font Size: