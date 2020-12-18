Tim Allen Admits It Was ‘Weird’ To Play Tim Taylor On An Episode Of ‘Last Man Standing’

Actor Tim Allen admitted it was “weird” and “peculiar” to play the role of his “Home Improvement” character on an episode of “Last Man Standing.”

Allen opened up about meshing the two roles during an interview published Thursday by Entertainment Tonight. Allen said playing Tim Taylor on the show was “weird, creepy… [and] unusual.”

“It was very peculiar to do both parts, I’ll tell you that,” Allen told the outlet. “It was challenging for me to do both parts and kind of emotional.” (RELATED: Tim Allen’s ‘Last Man Standing’ Comes To An End After 9 Seasons)

Allen revealed it was emotional because of the loss of his co-star Earl Hindman, who played Wilson. Hindman passed away in 2003.

“I adored the man and we kind of brought that up in the story,” Allen continued. “I started thinking about all the history I had with that TV show, how I compare it to my life on this show. It’s all about loss, is all I kept saying in that episode.”

Allen didn’t give many details about the upcoming episode, but did reveal that Tim Taylor and Mike Baxter don’t necessarily get along.

“Taylor lost his TV show. ‘Tool Time’ is over. He had a neighbor that passed away. He’s now working on the corporate side of Bedford Tools. That’s what he does,” the star explained. “Baxter’s helping Tim Taylor cope with change… They’re not nice to each other. They’re kind of antagonistic.”