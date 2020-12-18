‘You Can’t Find One That Wasn’t Dating A Chinese Spy?’: Trey Gowdy Rips Pelosi Over Swalwell’s Intel Committee Seat

Former Republican South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for keeping Democratic California Rep. Eric Swalwell on the House Intelligence Committee.

Gowdy made an appearance Friday with Fox News host Harris Faulkner to discuss the recent revelation that a Chinese spy had gotten close to Swalwell as he worked his way from city council to Congress — so close that Swalwell has claimed that the details of their relationship are “classified.” (RELATED: ‘My Mistake Was Relying On The Word Of The FBI’: Trey Gowdy Explains What He Did Wrong In Russia Probe)

WATCH:

Faulkner began the segment with a clip of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who has questioned whether Swalwell should be allowed to remain on the Intelligence Committee after being linked to an alleged Chinese spy.

“Congressman Swalwell has yet to explain what his relationship was with the suspected spy. This feels like, Trey, this just got a little bit more heated, more important to pay attention to,” Faulkner said. (RELATED: ‘It’s A Yes Or No Question’: Harris Faulkner Challenges Marie Harf To Name One Republican-Led City Experiencing Violence Similar To Portland)

“It’s the hardest committee in all of Congress to get on,” Gowdy replied, noting that members of Congress and even the Intelligence Committee are not required to go through background checks and they are frequently privy to classified information. This, he explained, was why the Speaker and the minority leader were so careful to choose the right people.

“Kevin is 100% right. There are 230 members of the House. You can’t find one that wasn’t dating a Chinese spy?” Gowdy asked. “Out of all 230, you can’t find a single member on the Democrat side that wasn’t involved in a relationship, which he won’t even tell us what it was, Harris. He won’t say whether he was sleeping with her or not. He says it’s classified. How? How is that classified, Eric? I mean you want people to not find out about it but it’s not classified.”

Gowdy went on to claim that Swalwell sat on that committee because he was a “loyal acolyte” to Pelosi and Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff.

“This is the only reason he is on it. Having to work with him, he is eminently replaceable. I can promise you that,” Gowdy continued.

Faulkner then asked Gowdy what he would like to hear Swalwell say with regard to the situation.

“Eric, how did this happen for four years. Eric, with all candor, when a woman is expressing interest in you chances are great that she is paid to do so. You have to have the self-awareness to ask, ‘Why do I have this new face in my life?’ ‘Why is this person trying to put an intern in my office and why are they trying to help me get elected to Congress?'” Gowdy replied, going on to note that Swalwell had been front and center when it came to accusing the president and members of his family of similar transgressions.

“You couldn’t turn on the TV without seeing Swalwell in the Russia investigation. Where is he now? He’s criticizing Jared and Donald Trump Jr. For meeting with a Russian lawyer. They weren’t dating one. They were meeting with one. So, just answer some questions, Eric,” Gowdy concluded.