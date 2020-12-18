US Adds Dozens Of Chinese Firms To Trade ‘Blacklist’

The United States will add dozens of Chinese companies to a trade blacklist, President Donald Trump’s administration announced Friday.

The move is only Trump’s most recent executive action as he seeks pursues a flurry of issues before President-Elect Joe Biden takes office on Jan. 20. The blacklist additions include China’s top computer chip maker, SMIC, and more than 60 others. The blacklist means that American companies seeking to sell products to SMIC or other firms on the list must firs apply for a specific license to do so.

“We will not allow advanced U.S. technology to help build the military of an increasingly belligerent adversary,” Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a Friday statement. “Between SMIC’s relationships of concern with the military industrial complex, China’s aggressive application of military civil fusion mandates and state-directed subsidies, SMIC perfectly illustrates the risks of China’s leverage of U.S. technology to support its military modernization.” (RELATED: Josh Hawley Introduces A Bill Cracking Down On Big Tech Exports To China)

Trump sought to combat China’s growth on the world stage since the earliest days of his administration. Those efforts ramped up in 2019 and 2020, however, after the Chinese Communist Party ended democracy in Hong Kong and allowed the coronavirus to spread beyond its borders, becoming a pandemic that ravaged the globe.

Trump has imposed escalating tariffs on Chinese goods since 2018, but the United Nations declared his latest round illegal in September. Trump sought to block tomato and cotton imports from the Xinjiang region of China, where the CCP uses Uighur slave labor to harvest the products.

The persecution of Uighur Muslims in the region has been described as “genocide.”

With regard to COVID-19, the U.S. and other global leaders have concluded China falsified its data on cases and deaths in Wuhan and the rest of the country. Trump has also emphasized China’s decision to ban travel out of Wuhan to the rest of China but allowing travel out of Wuhan to the rest of the world in the early days of the pandemic.